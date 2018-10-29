In Pictures: Gunby Hall ‘ghouls’ terrify 475 brave visitors for Halloween

Almost 500 brave souls ventured thought the dark rooms and creepy corridors of Gunby Hall for its Haunted Halloween event on Saturday.

Visitors were treated to a guided tour of the 18th century house and its spooky past - complete with ‘ghouls and ghosts’ which jumped out of the darkened corners of the hall at every opportunity.

Gunby Hall Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby. EMN-181029-091310001

The National Trust site received a lot of positive feedback about the spooky event. Commenting on Gunby Hall’s Facebook page, Sarah Annetts wrote: “Had a real scary trip, thanks to all,” while Kathryn Locke added: “Such fun. Not screamed so much in years.”

From left Jack Parish 9, Clare Parish and Jess Parish 15 of Firsby. EMN-181029-091320001

From left Volunteer Robert Sessions with Summer West 9, Rick West, Courtney Edwards 16, Dennie Edwards 12 and Leanne Hawley. EMN-181029-091341001

Bethan Leather and Edmena Holland. EMN-181029-091457001

Astrid Gatenby and Stephen Holdarway. EMN-181029-091424001

Volunteer Maureen Thorne. EMN-181029-091435001

Neive Tarrant 5 of Wainfleet. EMN-181029-091330001

Volunteer Chris Wheeler. EMN-181029-091352001

Millie Cowling and Sarah Palmer of Gosberton. EMN-181029-091402001