Girl ‘witch’ focus for Louth Film Club showing

A film about a young girl who has been labelled a witch will be shown by Louth Film Club at the town’s Playhouse Cinema on Monday, June 4.

‘I am Not a Witch’, Rungano Nyoni’s beautiful and mesmerising debut feature, tells the story of youngster Shula who has been shunned by the villagers in Zambia.

The film mixes the ancient and modern, the ordinary and the bizarre.

It follows Shul, played by Margaret Mulubra, as she is cruelly hawked around and ends up in a ‘witch camp’.

The film which is certified as an 12A will be on from 7.30pm at the cinema in Cannon Street.

Tickets are £5 for film club members.

Standard cinema price apply for non-members and concessions.

For more information and to see a full list of all LFC films set to shown during their new season, visit: www.louthfilmclub.com.