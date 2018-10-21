Ghastly ghosts at haunted Hall

On Saturday October 27, the National Trust’s Gunby Hall will be haunted again by ghastly ghosts for a scary Halloween opening.

Experience the hall as you never have before: cobwebs, darkened rooms and lots of ghostly guides - it will make you scream for more!

Carefully make your way through the three floors of the house, which will be dark and spooky with lots of cobwebs and eerie noises, and meet the Gunby ghosts who like to get up to mischief this time of year.

Be brave and make it out of the frightening cold dark basement unscathed, will have earned some sweets as a reward.

Maybe go for a nice walk in the lovely eight acre gardens too or have a cuppa with some cake in the tea-room afterwards to steady your nerves.

The haunted hall is open from 11am to 5pm and normal admission charges apply.

Gunby Hall is on the A158 between Spilsby and Skegness.