The Wolfshead Bowmen are taking up residence at Tattershall Castle for four days of medieval mastery.

Discover how archery helped put food on the medieval table, enjoy talks on weaponry and hunting, as well as a fantastic archery display.

There is even the chance to test your own skills with a longbow (£2 for six arrows).

The event runs from Saturday, May 26 to Wednesday, May 30, 11am to 4pm.

Normal admission applies.