Free Kinema tickets to mark cinema day

Take the chance to see a film for free this weekend at the Kinema in the Woods, courtesy of the National Lottery.

The Woodhall Spa cinema is taking part in National Cinema Day this Sunday, September 30, which will see thousands of tickets given away across the country to celebrate the National Lottery’s support for the British film industry.

Audience members simply need to show a Lotto ticket for draws between September 26 and 29 to receive a free cinema ticket for any film showing that day.

Tickets for the screenings are only available on the day from the box office and will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

To qualify for a free ticket, you must be over 16 years of age.

To find out what is showing at the cinema and for timings of screenings, visit www.thekinemainthewoods.co.uk .