Explore the ‘layers of history’ in the Wolds

Heritage Lincolnshire is inviting young people (18-24) to take the opportunity to get a taste of archaeology in our area, with a special one-off weekend at South Ormsby and Scamblesby.

Participants will stay at Brook House Barn in Scamblesby, and work on the lost medieval village of South Ormsby. The weekend will provide participants with cutting edge digital archaeology skills that will allow them to unlock the secrets of the historic landscape.

Following an introductory session on Friday August 31, a wander through the local historic landscape and a stop at the local pub, guests will stay overnight at the Brook House Barn, ready for a full day of landscape investigation on Saturday September 1.

The hands-on activities will introduce them to cutting edge archaeological techniques such as drone photography, 3D modelling and geophysics as they reveal the lost medieval streets and properties preserved within the South Ormsby grounds.

The end of the day will be a celebration of a job well done at the Brook House Barn, and the following day, guests will have a chance to explore the Wolds landscape from a different perspective as they embark on a tree top adventure at Wild Pines Park.

The residential course is priced at £150 per person including all accommodation, meals and activities, but there is also a limited number of bursaries available so potential participants are advised to contact Heritage Lincolnshire to find out more.

For further information and to book your place, send an email to: layers@heritagelincolnshire.org.