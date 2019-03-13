Explore the explorer through church tour

Discover more about one of the Horncastle area’s famous sons in a coach tour taking place next week.

Run by the National Churches Trust and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the tour will take place on March 20, visiting four of the area’s delightful churches.

The tour will explore the life of botanist Sir Joseph Banks, who travelled with Captain Cook on his first great voyage.

Banks is credited with bringing 30,000 species of plants back to England and was the instigator in making Kew Gardens the world’s leading botanical garden.

Time will be spent at the churches of Revesby, Scrivelsby, Horncastle and Thimbleby, with afternoon tea of the finest Lincolnshire fayre too.

Details at: www.explore churches.org/event/explore -explorers-lincolnshire or email linda.patrick@national churchestrust.org