Mareham-le-Fen’s annual art exhibition and sale is being held this weekend, March 16 and 17.

The venue is the new community centre in Horncastle Road, where the event will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm on both days.

More than 200 works of art by local artists will be on show.

Admission is £2, with refreshments, including light lunches, on sale all day.

Details: 07947 130336.