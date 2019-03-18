Discovering lost branch lines at Horncastle History and Heritage Society meeting

Retired broadcaster, film producer and railway historian Mike Fowler will be the speaker at the meeting of Horncastle History and Heritage Society, on Wednesday, March 20.

His illustrated talk will be on the lost branch lines of the East Lincolnshire Railway, featuring many places local to Horncastle that no longer have a station.

As well as a chance to hear about these lost branch lines, there will also be an opportunity to see a selection of local railway artefacts saved by local collectors.

The meeting will be held in the Admiral Rodney Hotel at 7.30pm; non-members welcome, charge £4.