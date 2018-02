A charity Zumbathon has raised more than £1,600 for Breast Cancer.

More than 100 people took part in the event, which was held in Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall.

Zumba instructor Sarah Marwood, who organised the event and is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer herself, was delighted with the turn out.

She said: “A massive thank you to the town for their support. We have so far raised £1605.47 and I know there is still more money to come in - it’s fantastic.”