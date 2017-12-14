Christmas story set to pop up at Horncastle St Mary’s

After last year’s hugely popular event, the pop-up Nativity is being staged in Horncastle’s St Mary’s Church once again.

This joint Anglican and Methodist service will take place on Christmas Eve at 3pm and is especially aimed at families with children of primary school age.

“This will be a truly fun and interactive experience, where every child gets the chance to take part, said the Rev Samantha Parsons, who is organising the service.

Children are being invited to dress up as Mary, Joseph, an angel, a shepherd, a wise man or a nativity animal.

So go along and join in the fun.

“The pop up Nativity will be a wonderful start to your child’s Christmas,” added the Rev Parsons.

“As well as telling the Christmas story, there will also be carols and even a little surprise for every child.”