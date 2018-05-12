Celebrate the royal wedding with free screening at Lincoln Castle

Catch Harry and Megan’s special day live on a big screen in the grounds of Lincoln Castle.

On Saturday May 19, the historic attraction will join in the royal wedding celebrations with its own lawn party – complete with cinema screen.

Entry to the grounds will be free, although there are limited spaces. The event is not ticketed and places will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis on the day. The gates will open at 10am.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “We want to make this the biggest and best royal wedding party going, so bring your flags to wave and feel free to get dressed up – from T shirts to tiaras!

“You can bring chairs, rugs and a picnic with you, and our castle café will have some royal-wedding-themed tasty treats for you to enjoy.

“Let’s make it a day to remember!”

Although entry into the grounds is free, standard admission prices will apply to the castle’s main attractions, the Medieval Wall Walk, the Victorian Prison and the Magna Carta Vault.

Bag checks will be in force, and no glass (including bottles) will be allowed into the site. Usual site rules apply: no bikes, no dogs and children must be accompanied.

The screening will stop at 3pm, with the castle closing at 4pm to allow the site to be made ready for the evening concert of Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers and Bjorn Again. For those who wish to continue the party, tickets are still available for the concert from www.livepromotionsconcerts.co.uk