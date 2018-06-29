Be a mischief maker at Horncastle Library

Horncastle Library has joined forces with The Reading Agency to encourage children to get hooked on books by taking part in the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

The challenge is to read six books during the school holidays - fact books, stories, joke books or picture books. There are no rules!

This year, The Reading Agency and Lincolnshire Libraries are excited to be working with Beano in their 80th anniversary year to bring Mischief Makers, Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

Every child joining the challenge will receive a membership pack and, on completion, a special certificate.

Along each step of the challenge, children will explore a map of Beanotown to find the mysterious buried treasure and become ultimate mischief makers!

Dennis, Gnasher and friends will help them solve clues and collect stickers, having lots of fun and adventures along the way.

Helen, library manager at Horncastle Library for GLL said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Summer Reading Challenge theme; contrary to popular belief mischief is something we’re very good at in libraries! The Beano is full of amazing characters and escapades, all of which have really inspired the team in their planning of our events.”

Go along to the library on Saturday July 14, between 9am and 1pm to sign up for the challenge and find out about the activities.