Author visit at Woodhall Spa Library

On Thursday May 3, Woodhall Spa Library will welcome Christina James for an author visit.

She will be discussing her newest novel and how to create a really evil character in the next DI Yates thriller.

Christina was born in Lincolnshire and grew up in Spalding, which is where she has based the fictional world of Detective Inspector Tim Yates.

Her novels to date include In the Family, Almost Love, Sausage Hall, The Crossing, Rooted in Dishonour and Fair of Face, with a planned October release for her new novel

Gentleman Jack.

Team Leader Jude Hall said: “We are very excited to have a visit from Christina and have been keenly recommending her books to our customers since discovering her ourselves. “Christina is an engaging speaker and is eager to receive questions from her readers, so this should be a great opportunity to meet with her.”

The event is bookable with tickets costing £3 per person to attend and will start at

10am and run until 11.30am.

For more information, visit: www.better.org.uk/libraries or call 01522 782010.