Artists put on show their ‘Eye for Colour’

The Bluestone Heath Art Group is mounting an exhibition at Gunby Hall next month.

Originally just four local artists meeting in South Willingham Parish Hall, the group has now grown much larger.

Artists from across the Wolds area work independently, but come together as a group to exhibit their work.

The exhibition in Gunby’s Orchard Gallery is titled ‘An Eye For Colour’ and will run from April 1 to April 15.

Open from 11am to 5pm daily, all the work on display will be available to purchase and can be taken away on the day.

Member Celia Payne said: “We all loved our time in Orchard Gallery in the past and look forward to exhibiting in this very smart gallery in April.”

For more information or to buy a painting, contact Celia on 01507 313207.