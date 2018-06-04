A step back in time at Tattershall

With arrows flying and steaming pots, Tattershall Castle travelled back in time 600 years as the Wolfshead Company of Bowmen returned once again to transform the castle into a medieval encampment, immersing visitors in the world of medieval hunting and cooking.

The colourful tents lined the grassed Inner Ward, with the smell of wood smoke drifting through the camp as re-enactors cooked authentic recipes for their dinner over an open fire.

Tattershall Castle: from Dangerous to Delicious EMN-180306-170236001

With the iconic brick tower as a backdrop, visitors could receive one to one tuition during the have-a-go archery sessions.

Other activities throughout the day included the ‘arming of the knight’ (where visitors were shown how to put on a suit of armour and witness some of the medieval fighting techniques used to defeat a fully armoured knight) and spending time with the camp Jester learning how to juggle.

The main event of the day was the entertaining whole company archery display, where visitors where shown what being an archer actually meant and the skills needed to ‘pass muster’.

The informative display ended with an archery competition for the Company of Bowman to compete for the golden arrow.

Tattershall Castle: from Dangerous to Delicious EMN-180306-170605001

Almost 4,000 visitors went along to spend their half term holidays at Tattershall Castle handling medieval weapons and armour, shooting arrows, exploring the Great Tower and making sandcastles in the sandpit, and a fun time was had by all.

Tattershall Castle’s next event is Dragon Day, this Saturday, June 9, 11am to 4pm.