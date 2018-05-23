A fitness class created by two stars of ‘Strictly’ has arrived in Horncastle.

Following on from a successful class in Ruskington, Sophie Cawdron of Harts Fitness has started not one, but two classes in the town.

Fitsteps is an aerobics class inspired by Latin and Ballroom dancing, and was created five years ago Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals wanted to use their expertise to create a brand of aerobics suitable for all ages and abilities that would give people the opportunity to learn their Boto Fogo from their travelling Volta, without the need for a partner.

Each dance is performed in lines like a traditional aerobics class.

Classes are held at Dance 10 at 10.30am and in the Methodist Church Hall at 7.30pm on Thursdays.

For more information see the Harts Fitness Facebook page, call Sophie on 07929 207143 or email Sophie@lgmaplethorpe.co.uk