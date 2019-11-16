Double bill of musical delights at Louth

A double bill of entertainment with an award-winning singer comes to Louth Riverhead Theatre next week.

Robert Habermann will be performing on Thursday, November 21.

The evening offering is Strictly Movie Musicals.

Together with pianist Trevor Brown, Robert has previously visited Louth Riverhead Theatre with his shows of Sinatra: His Way and I Got Gershwin and this time he steps into the world of the Hollywood musical.

He will be telling the incredible story from the magical moment in 1927 when film star Al Jolson uttered the immortal words; “You ain’t heard nothing yet!” in the first talking picture - The Jazz Singer – to the kaleidoscopic Busby Berkeley musicals, starring Dick Powell and Ruby Keeler, the iconic Fred Astaire and Ginger Rodgers musicals, the Judy Garland/Mickey Rooney MGM musicals and Gene Kelly in the iconic, ‘Singin’ In The Rain’.

There will also be the beloved songs from Walt Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’, and ‘Mary Poppins’, plus songs from movies starring Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Elvis Presley and many more.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £13.50.

In the afternoon, starting at 2.30pm, Robert will be allowing the audience to chose the songs to be sung.

Audience members can write down the song they wish to hear on the form on their way into the theatre and Robert will perform it, as they sit back, relax and enjoy their favourite songs.

Tickets cost £6.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com