Carnival, circus and clubbing at Lincoln

Festival Of The Dead, the popular ‘deathly fiesta’, lands at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, November 8, for its fourth year touring.

New for 2019 is ‘The Dark Carnival’ featuring a whole new cast of characters and otherworldly creations.

Acrobats, circus performers, magnificent carnival processions through the crowd, and much more are all set to a high octane soundtrack of live music and DJs spinning killer tunes.

The crowd will be dazzled by the UK’s largest touring skeleton prop; the huge mechanical skull known as ‘El Diablo’, as well as the UK’s only giant spider on stilts, all creating a breathtaking visual spectacle.

The event starts at 10pm and tickets are available via www.engineshed.co.uk or www.festivalofthedead.co.uk.