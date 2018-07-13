Artist goes from Afghanistan to Lincolnshire

Images from two very different cultures and landscapes will combine for an exhibition at Horsington this week.

The exhibition features the work of Jacob Sutton, who worked as the official artist and photographer to Prime Minister Tony Blair for his last six months in office.

Mr Sutton also lived in Afghanistan for three and a half years and the work he did there forms a major part of this week’s exhibition.

He said: “I did over 250 charcoal portraits of the Afghan people from across the country. Hillary Clinton has one of them.

“The book, ‘Afghanistan Portraits’ was published for the British Museum Afghanistan exhibition, which was staged in 2011.”

The exhibition features the contrasts of portraits from Afghanistan and farming life from Lincolnshire and West Wales.

Jacob Sutton’s work will be on display at The Old Rectory in Horncastle Road, Horsington until Sunday, July 15.

Opening times are from 11am to 8pm each day.

Find out more online at suttonjacob.blogspot.fr