Art lovers flock to exhibition at Horncastle venue

Art lovers from Lincolnshire and further afield attended a major art exhibition held in Horncastle over the weekend.

The exhibition, entitled Raw, was staged by international artist Anita Mortimer at the Admiral Rodney Hotel, in North Street.

A drawing of an ostrich attracted the attention of sisters Eren and Taya, pictured at the exhibition with their mother Coral. EMN-180514-102244001

It proved such a success with art lovers that the event, held on Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 13, saw most of the new artwork sold, as well as new commissions being secured.

Anita owns the newly opened exhibitors gallery as well as the Mortimer Art Gallery, also in North Street.

The Raw exhibition showcased Anita’s new season of new artwork, consisting of original artwork and drawings.

• Last month saw the grand opening of a new exhibitors section at the Mortimer Art Gallery, with local war veteran Reginald Silver attending as an honoured guest.