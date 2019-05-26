Art and video at Usher Gallery

A new exhibition in Lincoln will combine a ground-breaking international net art commission by American artist Evan Roth with works by JMW Turner and Peter De Wint.

‘Evan Roth’s Red Lines with Landscapes at The Usher Gallery’ runs from Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, September 15,

The exhibition presents artist Evan Roth’s Artangel 2018 commission Red Lines, a network of mesmerising video landscapes filmed in infrared at sites around the world where the cables that make the internet possible emerge from the sea.

These videos will be streamed via the internet into the gallery, appearing alongside works from the museum’s collection of 18th and 19th century paintings and sketches.

The Usher Gallery is open from 10am until 4pm daily.