Arriba, arriba amigos as Zorro! the panto hits Horncastle

The thrills and spills of a traditional pantomime have been combined with a swashbuckling hero at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre.

The Horncastle Theatre Company has a proud tradition of penning their own pantomime scripts and this year is no exception.

Written and directed by Chris Liversidge, “Zorro The Panto” is based on the classic tales created by Johnston McCulley.

Pantomime Dame, Senora Margarita Juanita Fajita will guide the audience through all the fun and frolics as only a typical Dame can.

As always there will be plenty of songs and dances, with such classics as Dance the Night Away, La Bamba and Little White Bull!

A pair of slapstick firemen add to the comedy and chaos, and there is even have a visit from a famous president.

The audience will be actively encouraged to cheer the goodies, whilst unceremoniously booing the baddies - Captain Ramon, Sgt Gonzales and the hapless comedy duo Taco and Nacho.

Will they be able to capture Zorro’s sweetheart Lolita? Will they be made fools of by Zorro and his highly intelligent horse, Tornado?

There’s only one way to find out...

Zorro! the Panto will run from January 30 to February 2 and February 6 to February 9, with curtain up at 7.30pm.

There will also be Saturday matinees at 3pm.

Tickets cost £7 from the box office at Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566, or book online at www.horncastletheatre.co.uk