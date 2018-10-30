Area what’s on: October 31 - November 7, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, October 31

Every Wednesday in term time: Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, November 1

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Quiet Prayer at Coningsby Church, 1pm.

Craft and chat at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, November 2

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, November 3

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Kids’ crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Sunday, November 4

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10am Service at Tattershall Church.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

3pm - 5pm Messy Church at St Peter’s, Woodhall Spa.

3pm All Souls Service at Woodhall Spa Church.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, November 5

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30pm - 7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, November 6

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church, 10am.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Writers’ Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 3pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, November 7

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

The Spa Singers Present ‘We Will Remember’ in Woodhall Spa Church, 7.30pm. Admission free. Details: thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk or 01526 351373.

Villages

Wednesday, October 31

Every Wednesday: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, November 1

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, November 2

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Enchanted Lit Woodland Walk at Stourton Estates, Baumber 5.30pm - 9pm. Tickets £6 and £4 from www.stourtonestates.co.uk

All Souls Service at Baumber Church, 6pm.

All Souls Service at Donington on Bain Church, 6pm.

All Souls Service at Roughton Church, 7pm.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, November 3

Live theatre: Purple Dreams Productions present The Empty Stage at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or via broadbenttheatre.org .

Sunday, November 4

8am service at Harrington Church.

9am service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

9.15am Communion at Horsington Church.

9.30am service at South Ormsby Church.

10am Morning Prayer at Bucknall Church.

Autumn Craft Fair at Mareham -le-Fen Community Centre, 10am - 4pm. Free entry and ample parking.

‘Only Remembered For What We Have Done, The End Of The Great War 1914-1918’, told in poetry, prose and music at Hemingby Church, 5pm, followed by wine and nibbles.

Monday, November 5

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Details: 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, November 6

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers’ Club, Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.