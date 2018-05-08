Area what’s on: May 9 - May 16, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, May 9

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. Details: 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s Drop in Cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 01526 353606.

Spa Afternoon WI in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, May 10

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm. Children’s Book Club - The Review Crew at Woodhall Spa Library, ages 8+, 4pm - 5pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 11

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Details: 01526 388675.

Saturday, May 12

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions plant sale and more in Lions Den, Silver Street, Coningsby, 10am - noon.

Sunday, May 13

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.30am Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

10.45am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 14

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

10am Communion with Mothers Union and coffee at Woodhall Spa Church.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

7pm Thy Kingdom Come Service at Tattershall Church.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, May 15

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

‘Come and Try’ session at Woodhall Spa Croquet Club 6pm-8pm, at Jubilee Park.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07799 891317.

Wednesday, May 16

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Thy Kingdom Come Service at Coningsby Church.

Dambuster Commemoration Concert in Woodhall Spa Church, 7.30pm.

Villages

Wednesday,May 9

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, May 10

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

7pm Deanery Ascension Day Service at Bucknall Church.

Friday, May 11

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, May 12

Plant Sale at East Barkwith Village Hall, 2pm. In aid of Barkwith Gardeners Association.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, May 13

9am Service at Roughton Church.

9.15am Communion at Stixwould Church.

10.15am Service at Bardney Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at UMC Coningsby.

10.30am Service at Old Bolingbroke Methodist Church.

Live music: Haven Singers, Ellis & Erin Taylor and Jack Taylor at Stickford Church, 3pm. Admission £5, including refreshments.

6pm Service at UMC Coningsby.

Monday, May 14

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, May 15

7pm Thy Kingdom Come Service at Roughton Church.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 16

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

•To have your event or regular activity included in the listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588