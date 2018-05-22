Area what’s on May 23 - May 30, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, May 23

Every Wednesday in term time: Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Every Wednesday: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: 07966 174878.

Every Wednesday: Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Every Wednesday: Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, May 24

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 25

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Saturday, May 26

Games Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Half-term book sale at Woodhall Spa Library. Runs to Saturday, June 2.

Dangerous to Delicious medieval event at Tattershall castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Sunday, May 27

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.30am Service at UMC Coningsby.

10.30am Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Dangerous to Delicious medieval event at Tattershall castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

6pm Communion at UMC Coningsby.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 28

(check regular events due to bank holiday)

Car Boot Sale at Tattershall Village Hall grounds, 8.30am. Boots £5, set up from 7.30am. Refreshments on sale. Proceeds to Tattershall Village Hall.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Dangerous to Delicious medieval event at Tattershall castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, May 29

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

Dangerous to Delicious medieval event at Tattershall castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07799 891317.

Wednesday, May 30

Dangerous to Delicious medieval event at Tattershall castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Villages

Wednesday, May 23

Afternoon Tea in Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, May 24

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, May 25

Coffee morning in Stickford Community centre, 10.30am - noon. Tea or coffee and cake £1. All welcome.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, May 26

Plant sale, excellent range, at Stainfield & Apley Village Hall, 10am - noon. Refreshments also available together with a book stall. Entry fee £1, which gets you a free tea or coffee.

Sunday, May 27

9am Service at Roughton Church.

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

10.15am Communion at Bardney Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Old Bolingbroke Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

6pm Evening Prayer at Kirkstead Church.

Monday, May 28

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, May 29

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 30

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.