Area what’s on: May 2 - May 9, 2018

Events in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, May 2

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. Details: Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, May 3

Author visit - Christine James at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11.30am. Tickets £3 from the library.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Craft and chat at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm. All ages and abilities welcome.

The Bookworm Gang, ages 4 to 8, at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 4

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Saturday, May 5

Kids crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Sunday, May 6

10.30am Communion at UMC Coningsby.

10.30am Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

6pm Service at UMC Coningsby.

6pm Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

Dogdyke Pumping Station open day, noon to 4.30pm. Free admission; donations welcome. Details: 01522 683755 or www.dogdyke.com .

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 7

(Bank holiday so regular events may not be running)

Car boot sale at Tattershall Village Hall. Set up 7.30am, boots £5. Public admission 8.30am, by donation to Coningsby & Tattershall Lions.

Car Boot Sale. Woodhall Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue, 8am. Pitches £5 in advance, £6 on the day. Refreshments available. Proceeds for the Club. Call 01526 352185.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, May 8

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Writers’ Circle at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Woodhall Spa and District Branch of The Royal British Legion, Conservative Club 7.30pm. Speaker: Paul Robinson - Tattershall Castle.

Wednesday, May 9

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. Details: 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s Drop in Cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 01526 353606.

Spa Afternoon WI in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers - as May 2.

Villages

Wednesday,May 2

‘One Year On...’ exhibition at The Old School, South Ormsby, 3pm - 8.30pm. Update on the ‘Future for the Estate’.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, May 3

‘One Year On...’ exhibition at The Old School, South Ormsby, As above.

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, May 4

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching 7.30pm-8.30pm. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, May 6

9.30am Service at Harrington Church.

10am Morning Praise at Fulletby Church.

10am Communion at Thimbleby Church.

10am Communion at Benniworth Church.

10.15am United Service at Bardney Parish Church.

10.30am Communion service at Old Bolingbroke Methodist Chapel.

10.30am Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

Bardney charity dog show on the playing fields. Entry £1 per class. Judging 11am. Details: 07425 568969.

Monday, May 7

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, May 8

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 9

