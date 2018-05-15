Area what’s on: May 16 to May 23, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, May 16

Every Wednesday in term time: Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Every Wednesday: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: 07966 174878.

Every Wednesday: Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Every Wednesday: Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Thy Kingdom Come Service at Coningsby Church.

Dambuster Commemoration Concert in Woodhall Spa Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, May 17

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, May 18

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Bookworm Gang at Woodhall Spa Library, ages 4 to 8, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Woodhall Spa Garden Club in St Peter’s Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Howard Drury - Gardening Friends and Foes. Details: 01526 353851.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Saturday, May 19

Kids crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Sunday, May 20

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

Woodhall Spa Country Show, New Showground in Green Lane, from 9.30am. Details: www.woodhallspashow.co.uk/

10am Pentecost Service at Tattershall Church.

10.45am All Age Worship at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, May 21

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Woodhall Spa & District Flower Club in the Woodland Suite, Petwood Hotel, 7.15pm. Demonstrator: Mellissa Sheldrake - Thyme Machine.

Tuesday, May 22

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, May 23

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, May 16

Every Wednesday: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, May 17

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentlemen’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

7pm Thy Kingdom Come Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

Live theatre: The Phoenix Players present A Bunch of Amateurs, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets via: broadbenttheatre.org

Friday, May 18

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Live theatre: The Phoenix Players present A Bunch of Amateurs, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby. As above.

Live music: Louth Male Voice Choir at Mareham le fen Church, 7.30pm. Admission £10, including light refreshment. Proceeds to Friends of St Helen’s.

Saturday, May 19

Plant sale at Roughton Parish Hall, 10am - noon.

Live theatre: The Phoenix Players present A Bunch of Amateurs, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby. As above.

Live music: Nordic Fiddlers Bloc at Hemingby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £9, under 16s £5, from 01507 578695 or tallpaul2.stephenson@tiscali.co.uk.

Sunday, May 20

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

4pm Evensong at Stixwould Church.

6pm Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

Monday, May 21

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, May 22

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 23

Afternoon Tea in Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.