Area what’s on: March 13 - March 20, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, March 13

Weekly in term time: Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm. Further info 01526 353606.

7pm Ante-communion at Coningsby Church.

Weekly: Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, March 14

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Bookbugs at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, March 15

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, March 16

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Games day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Sunday, March 17

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.45am All Age Worship at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, March 18

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm. Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, March 19

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coninsgby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Live music: organist Ian Griffin in concert at St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Admission £7. Details: 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk

Wednesday, March 20

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, March 13

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, March 14

Public exhibition on plans for South Ormsby Hall and parklands in Old School, South Ormsby, 2pm - 7pm.

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, March 15

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, March 16

Coffee morning at Roughton Parish Hall, 10am - noon. Various stalls.

Cash Bingo Night at Minting Village Hall. Doors and bar open 7pm, first game 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle.

Sunday, March 17

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Brinkhill Church.

10am Cafe Church in Thimbleby Village Hall.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum Church.

10am Morning Praise at Donington on Bain Church.

10am Communion at West Ashby Church.

4pm Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

Monday, March 18

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, March 19

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby, 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337.

Cameo Club in Roughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Chrissie Chapman - Murder in the Village. Details: 07708 947992.

Wednesday, March 20

2.15pm Mothers Union at Thimbleby.