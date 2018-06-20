Area what’s on: June 13 - June 20, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, June 13

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinsons Drop-in Cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 01526 353606.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, June 14

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, June 15

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Saturday, June 16

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Craft fair at Tattershall Church, 11am - 4pm.

Sunday, June 17

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10am Service at Tattershall Church.

10.45am All Age Worship at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, June 18

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Woodhall Spa & District Flower Club in the Woodland Suite, Petwood Hotel, 7.15pm. Demonstrator Christine Hinchcliffe - ‘Colour My World’. Details: www.wsdfc.weebly.com

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, June 19

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Lottle Fishes at St Peter’s Church Hall, Woodhall Spa.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, June 20

Villages

Wednesday, June 13

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, June 14

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, June 15

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, June 17

9.15am Morning Prayer at Langton Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

Garden ‘Pawty’ at Star Garage, West Barkwith, 2pm - late. Proceeds to Star Cat Rescue.

4pm Evening Prayer at Stixwould Church.

6pm Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

Monday, June 18

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, June 19

Cameo Club of Kirkby on Bain and Roughton, in Roughton Hall, 7.30pm. Subject: ‘Lincolnshire Ladies and the Vote’.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, June 20

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.