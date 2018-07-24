Area what’s on: July 25 - August 1, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, July 25

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, July 26

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Summer Reading Challenge activity - Bath Bombs with hidden surprises - at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 3pm. Other activities taking place throughout the summer.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, July 27

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, July 28

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

War of the Roses weekend at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Sunday, July 29

War of the Roses weekend at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, July 30

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, July 31

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, August 1

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

National Play Day at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Forthcoming event:

August 3 and 4 - Lions Beer and Cider Festival in Tattershall Village Hall.

Villages

Wednesday, July 25

2.30pm Pastoral Teas at Thimbleby.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, July 26

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, July 27

10.30am coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre, 10.30am - noon.

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, July 28

Tetford & District Flower & Vegetable Show in Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 2.30pm.

Cream Tea with Sir George at Hainton Church, 3pm - 5pm.

Sunday, July 29

10am United service at Benniworth Church.

10am Group Communion at Stixwould Church.

10am Family Service and Teddy Bears Picnic at Kirkby on Bain Church. Take along your teddy, plus a picnic blanket or chair, for a fun morning in the grounds. Refreshments and snacks available.

10am Deanery Service at West Keal Church.

Cream Teas in Stickford Church, 2pm - 4pm. Proceeds to St Helen’s Church.

Monday, July 30

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, July 31

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, August 1

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

