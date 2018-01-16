Area what’s on: January 17 - January 24, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, January 17

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, January 18

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

6.15pm BarreConcept, 7.15pm Fitsteps at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact Sophie 07929 207143.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, January 19

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Gentle ballroom and Latin American beginners’ classes begin at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 6pm. Cost £3. Partners not essential. Contact 01526 388675/07806 955550 for more details.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Sunday, January 21

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

10am Sung Eucharist in Tattershall Church.

10.30am Service at UMC (Coningsby)

10.30am Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

4pm - 5pm Start Event at Coningsby Church.

6pm Ecumenical Service at UMC (Coningsby).

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, January 22

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, January 23

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, January 24

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

VILLAGES

Wednesday, January 17

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, January 18

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Stickford Local History Group in the community centre, 7.30pm. Speaker: Steve Bramley - Lincolnshire Territorials in the First World War. Non-members £2.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, January 19

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, January 21

10am Service at Ashby Peurorum.

10am Morning Praise at West Ashby Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

10am Ecumenical Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

10.30am Covenant Service at Old Bolingbroke Methodist Church.

4pm Evening Prayer at Kirkby on Bain Church.

4pm Messy Church at Bardney Methodist Chapel.

Monday, January 22

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Prize Bingo in Stickford Community Centre, 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, January 23

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, January 24

2.15pm Thimbleby Mothers’ Union.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Coming up.......

January 26 and 27

The Wragby Players present ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ in Wragby Town Hall , 7.30pm plus Saturday matinee 2.30pm. Tickets £8 and £5 from 01673 857719.