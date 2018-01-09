Area what’s on: January 10 - January 17, 2018

A look at what’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, January 10

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 1pm. Drop in for a friendly chat and a coffee. Carers and friends welcome. Details: 01526 353606

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm and 8.30pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun. Details: 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, January 11

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

6.15pm BarreConcept, 7.15pm Fitsteps at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact Sophie 07929 207143.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, January 12

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Gentle ballroom and Latin American beginners’ classes begin at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 6pm. Cost £3. Partners not essential. Contact 01526 388675/07806 955550 for more details.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Sunday, January 14

8am Morning Prayer at Tattershall Church.

10am Sung Eucharist at Coningsby Church.

10.30am Service at UMC (Coningsby).

10.30am Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

10.30am Service at UMC (Coninsgby).

5pm Start event at Coningsby Church.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, January 15

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, January 16

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Live music: organist Mike Hall at St peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 7.30pm. Admission £7. Details: 01526 353225 or www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk

Wednesday, January 17

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. Details: 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm and 8.30pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun. Details: 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. Info from Jan 01526860373

VILLAGES

Wednesday, January 10

Mobile library: 11.30am - noon at Fulletby Church; 12.30pm - 1pm South Wold Nursing Home, Tetford; 1.30pm - 2pm Old Post Office, Brinkhill; 2.30pm - 3pm junction Church Lane and Pado Lane, Swaby.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, January 11

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, January 12

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Sunday, January 14

8am Service at Harrington Church.

9am Sung Eucharist at Roughton Church.

9.30am Service at Tetford Church.

10am Christingle at Hemingby Church.

10.15am Covenant Service at Bardney Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Old Bolingbroke Methodist Church.

2pm Plough Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

Monday, January 15

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, January 16

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, January 17

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.