Area what’s on diary: April 10 - April 17, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall:-

Wednesday, April 10

Book sale at Woodhall Spa Library; runs to April 20.

Weekly: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm. Further info 01526 353606.

Taster day to try croquet at Woodhall Spa Croquet Club, Jubilee Park, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm.

Bridge Club, Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, April 11

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Children’s sewing machine workshop at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 4pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, April 12

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, April 13

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Lego Club (ages 5+) at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

Sunday, April 14

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.45am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, April 15

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

7pm Holy Week Devotional Service at Tattershall Church.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, April 16

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weight Watchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07799 891317.

Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Waring Group of WIs’ spring meeting in Mareham le Fen Community Centre, 7.30pm. Meridith Towne - 60s fashions. Admission £5.

Other villages:-

Wednesday, April 10

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, April 11

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Friday, April 12

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Tetford Garden Club in Hamilton Hall, 7.30pm. Rudie’s Roots - Hardy Exotics.

Saturday, April 13

Wragby Bowls Club Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, April 14

9am Service at Roughton Church.

Crafts, collectables and car boot sale at Revesby Village Hall and Green, 9am - 1pm. Details: 01507 568847 (after 3pm)

9.15am Communion at Stixwould Church.

9.30am Palm Sunday Service at Tetford Church.

10am Communion at Belchford Church.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum Church.

3pm Palm Sunday Service at Thornton Church.

3pm Palm Sunday Service at Greetham Church.

5pm Palm Sunday Service at High Toynton Church.

Monday, April 15

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, April 16

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

7pm Holy Week Devotional Service at Kirkby on Bain church.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337.

Kirkby on Bain Cameo Club in Roughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Dance Fusion - Keep Fit Sitting Down. Details: 07708 947992.

Wednesday, April 17

2.15pm Mothers Union in Thimbleby Village Hall.

