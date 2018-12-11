Area what’s on: December 12 - December 19, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, December 12

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Parkinson’s drop in cafe at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church, 11am - 12.15pm. Further info 01526 353606.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, December 13

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Bookbugs in Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, December 14

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, December 15

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Sunday, December 16

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10am Service at Tattershall Church.

10.45am All Age Christmas Worship at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

2pm Carol Singing in the White Bull, Coningsby.

6pm United Carol Service at Woodhall Spa Church.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, December 17

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm. Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, December 18

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, December 19

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

The Spa Singers present ‘Sing a Song of Christmas’ at Woodhall Spa Church, 7.30pm.Tickets £5 (£3 under 18, over 65). Email: thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk or call 01526 351373.

7pm Carol Service at Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, December 12

6.30pm Carol singing at Brinkhill.

Every Wednesday: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm.Admission 70p.

Thursday, December 13

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

6pm Carol Service at Horsington Church.

Christmas tree lighting at Tetford, 6.30pm.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

7pm Carol Service at Ranby Church.

Friday, December 14

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

6pm Carols at Fulletby Church.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

7pm Carol Service at Stixwould Church.

Sunday, December 16

9.30am Service at Harrington Church.

10am Communion at Bucknall Church.

10am Communion at Edlington Church.

10am Communion at Ashby Puerorum Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

3pm Carol Service at Langton Church.

3pm Carol Service at Thimbleby Church, followed by refreshments in the village hall.

3pm Carol Service at Gayton Church.

3pm Carol Service at Greetham Church.

Candlelit concert: seasonal music for voice and flute with Kate Witney and Robert Fster in Hemingby Church, 3pm. Retiring collection in aid of Unicef.

4pm Christmas Concert at Haltham Church.

5pm Carol Service at High Toynton Church.

6pm Carols at Benniworth Church.

7pm Carol Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

Monday, December 17

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, December 18

9.30am Celtic Morning Praise at Donington on Bain Church.

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Carols at Harrington Hall, 6.30pm.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm.

Wednesday, December 19

7pm Carols at West Ashby Church.