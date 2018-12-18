Area what’s on: Deceber 19 - December 26, 2018

Many of the events listed are regular activities and may not be running over the seasonal period, so please check with the organiser

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, December 19

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

The Spa Singers present ‘Sing a Song of Christmas’ at Woodhall Spa Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 (£3 under 18, over 65). Email: thespasingers@hotmail.co.uk or call 01526 351373.

7pm Carol Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, December 20

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

2.15pm Coningsby School Carol Service in Coningsby Church.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, December 21

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, December 22

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Christmas craft at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Sunday, December 23

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10am Mass at Woodhall Spa Catholic Church.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Christmas Eve

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

10am Mass at Woodhall Spa Catholic Church.

4pm Crib Service at Coningsby Church.

6pm Crib Service at Woodhall Spa Church.

6pm Carols at Woodhall Spa Catholic Church, followed by Mass at 6.30pm.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30pm-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

11pm Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

11.30pm Midnight Mass at Tattershall Church.

Christmas Day

10am All Age Christmas Communion at Woodhall Spa.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10am Mass at Woodhall Spa Catholic Church.

Wednesday, December 26

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Other villages

Wednesday, December 19

7pm Carols at West Ashby Church.

Thursday, December 20

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, December 21

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

6pm Carol Service at Ashby Puerorum.

6.30pm Carol Service and Armistice Remembrance at Bucknall Church.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

7pm Christmas Service at Martin Church.

Saturday, December 22

10am Parish Coffee Morning at Goulceby.

Sunday, December 23

9.30am Service at Somersby Church.

10am Christmas Communion at Thimbleby Church.

10am Carols at Burgh on Bain Church.

11am Crib Service at Hatton Church.

3pm Carols at Stenigot Church.

7pm Carol Service at Roughton Church.

Christmas Eve

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

3pm Crib Service at Tetford Church.

3pm Crib Service at Benniworth.

4pm Crib Service at Bucknall Church.

6pm Carols around the Tree at Donington on Bain.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

6.30pm Candlelight Carol Service at Tetford Church.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

11.30pm Midnight Mass at Kirkby on Bain Church.

11.30pm Midnight Mass at Partney Church.

11.30pm United Midnight Mass at Hemingby Church.

Christmas Day

9am Service at Roughton Church.

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Tetford Church.

10am Christmas Communion at Thimbleby Church.

10am Family Communion at West Ashby Church.

10am Family Communion at Scamblesby Church.

Wednesday, December 26

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.