Area what’s on: August 22 - August 29, 2018

What’s happening in th villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, August 22

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Afternoon tea in Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Thursday, August 23

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Summer Reading Challenge activity - Make a Gnasher pencil holder out of clay - at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, August 24

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, August 25

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Kid’s crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Tattershall Tourney with the Plantagenet Medieval Society at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Sunday, August 26

8am Service at Tattershall Church.

10am Service at Coningsby Church.

10.45am Sung Eucharist at Woodhall Spa Church.

Plantagenet Medieval Society at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Music event, raffle and BBQ at the Black Horse, Tattershall, noon to 9pm. proceeds to Lions charity

‘Music in the Garden’ at The Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Sing Loud Woodhall Spa - audience participation encouraged. Entrance to the garden free; refreshments on sale.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Open-air theatre: Chapterhouse presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ in the Petwood Hotel gardens, Woodhall Spa. Doors open 5.30pm, starts 6.30pm. Tickets and details from the Petwood (01526 352411).

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, August 27

Car Boot Sale, Tattershall Village Hall grounds, 8.30am; admission 20p. Boots set up from 7.30am. Cost £5. Proceeds to Tattershall Village Hall maintenance.

Car Boot Sale, Woodhall Spa Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue, 8am. Refreshments available. Details 01526 352185.

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Plantagenet Medieval Society at Tattershall Castle, 11am - 4pm. Normal admission applies.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, August 28

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book free one-hour session.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Children’s activities at Tattershall Church, noon - 2pm.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. 07799 891317.

Wednesday, August 29

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Villages

Wednesday, August 22

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, August 23

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm.

Friday, August 24

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: 01507 343599.

Sunday, August 26

9am Service at Roughton Church.

9.15am Communion at Langton Church.

Bardney Gala, 1pm – 5pm at Playing Field, Horncastle Road.

Cream Teas in Stickford Church, 2pm to 4pm.

6pm Choral Evensong at Kirkstead Church.

Monday, August 27

Vintage and classic cars in Priory Garden, Minting - cancelled.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm.

Tuesday, August 28

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, August 29

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.