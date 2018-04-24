Area what’s on: April 25 - May 2, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle.

Wednesday, April 25

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, April 26

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, April 27

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Ballroom & Latin practice at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Come at 8pm for an hour or so. No pressure. Practise what you know or ask for more if you wish. Call 01526 388675 for more details.

Sunday, April 29

8am BCP Communion at Tattershall Church.

10.30am Communion Service at Woodhall Spa Methodist Church.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, April 30

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, May 1

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, May 2

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Villages

Wednesday, April 25

Afternoon tea in Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Tetford & District WI in Hamilton Hall, 7.30pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, April 26

Metafit HIIT at Belchford Village Hall, 5.30-6pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm.

Friday, April 27

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Circle of Papercrafters at Wragby Methodist Church, 2pm. Cost £2.50. Details: 01673 857515.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

East Barkwith and District Gardeners in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Harry Leach - Growing vegetables in a small garden.

Live theatre: Cutwater Productions - ‘Our Village Hall’ in Stickford Community centre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7, including refreshments, from 01205 480477.

Sunday, April 29

10am Deanery Service at East Kirkby Church.

10am United Group Service at Hemingby Church.

10am Family Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

10am Group Communion at Langton Church.

10.15am Service at Bardney Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at UMC Coningsby.

10.30am Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

10.30am Service at Old Bolingbroke Methodist Church.

6pm Service at UMC Coningsby.

Wind in the Willows: A Folk Opera at Hemingby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £9 and £5 from 01507 578695.

Monday, April 30

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Tetford and District Flower and Vegetable Show AGM in Tetford Village Hall (back room) 7pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, May 1

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, May 2

‘One Year On...’ exhibition at The Old School, South Ormsby, 3pm - 8.30pm. Update on the ‘Future for the Estate’.

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.