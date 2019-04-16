Area what’s on: April 17 - Apeil 24, 2019

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

• This week’s listing includes the Easter holiday weekend, therefore some of the regular events may not be taking place. Please check with the organisers.

Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall

Wednesday, Aprill 17

Book sale at Woodhall Spa Library; runs to April 20.

Weekly: Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Waring Group of WIs’ spring meeting in Mareham le Fen Community Centre, 7.30pm. Meridith Towne - 60s fashions. Admission £5.

Thursday, April 18

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Easter craft at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 4pm.

6pm Maundy Thursday Seder Meal at Coningsby UMC.

7pm Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, April 19

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

1.30pm Service at Coningsby Church.

2pm Good Friday Meditation at Woodhall Spa Church.

2.30pm Walk of Witness from Coningsby to Tattershall.

3pm Service in Tattershall Market Place.

6pm Stations of the Cross in Tattershall Church.

Saturday, April 20

Antiques & Collectables Fair at St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am-4pm. Refreshments available. Entrance £1 (under 16s free) Details: C-Live (supporting Help for Heroes) - 01526 352751

Lego Club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - noon.

10am - 10.45am Pre school Ballet and Tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

7pm Paschal Procession and Renewal of Baptismal Vows at Woodhall Spa Church.

Sunday, April 21

8am Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

10am Service at Tattershall Church.

10.45am All Age Easter Communion at Woodhall Spa Church.

Monday, April 22

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm. Contact Pat 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, April 23

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

10am Morning Prayer, coffee and cake at Coningsby Church.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, April 24

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Service in Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, April 17

2.15pm Mothers Union in Thimbleby Village Hall.

Weekly: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm.

Thursday, April 18

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

7pm United Service Agape Meal at Benniworth Church.

7pm Service at Harrington Church.

Stickford Local History Group in the community centre, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mike Fowler - East Lincolnshire Railway Branch Lines, part 2. Admission £2.50 for non-members, including refreshments.

Friday, April 19

10am Good Friday Open Air Service at Redhill.

10am Good Friday Service at Langton Church.

10.30am Easter walk at Kirkstead Church.

10.30am Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

1pm-3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

2pm Service at Ruckland Church.

3pm Good Friday Meditation at Stixwould Church.

4pm Dressing of the Cross at Horsington Church.

6.30pm Good Friday Meditation at Bucknall Church.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone, any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, April 20

10.30am - 11am Easter Garden and egg hunt at Edlington Church.

Noon service at South Ormsby Church.

7pm Easter Vigil at Edlington Church.

7pm Easter Vigil at Goulceby Church.

Sunday, April 21

9am Parish Breakfast in Thimbleby Village Hall.

9am Service at Kirkby on Bain Church.

9.15am Easter Communion at Langton Church.

9.30am Service at Tetford Church.

10am Easter Communion at Thimbleby Church.

10am Easter Communion at Bucknall Church.

10am Communion at Donington on Bain Church.

10am Communion at Edlington Church

3pm Easter Communion at Kirkstead Church.

Monday, April 22

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Tuesday, April 23

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Young Farmers at Dove Park Bowls Club, Wragby 7.30pm. Details: 07958 005337

Wednesday, April 24

Afternoon Tea in Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Tetford WI annual meeting in Hamilton Hall, 7.30pm.