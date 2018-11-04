Adaptation of Christie classic at Boston theatre

An award-winning drama group is set to take to the stage once more at Blackfriars Theatre, in Boston.

Boston Playgoers Society return next week with their adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘Love from a Stranger’.

The leading lady in Love from a Stranger. EMN-181026-155434001

‘Love from a Stranger’ has been adapted for stage by Frank Vosper.

Performances run from Wednesday, November 7, to Saturday, November 10, with shows at 7.30pm daily.

Boston Playgoers Society started out in 1928, and 90 years down the line, they are still delighting audiences.

A spokesman said: “Unlike Agatha Christie’s usual murder mystery this is a thriller that keeps the audience guessing to the very end.

“It centres around Cecily Harrington, who after winning a large amount of money in a sweepstake decides to postpone her wedding to travel round Europe.

“However, her plans are abandoned when she meets Bruce Lovell.”

For tickets, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.

• An exhibition of memorabilia from Boston Playgoers is also on display at Blackfriars.