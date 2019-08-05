Woodhall Spaa CC open up 25-point lead in Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa CC remain the team to catch in the Lincs ECB Premier.

The Spa men have opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the table following Saturday’s 81-run victory at Market Deeping.

Henry Wilson and Jack Timby were in fine form with the bat, Wilson recording an unbeaten 70 and Timby being 10 runs behind.

Jack Luffman (40), Harsha Vithana (27) and Joe Irving (20) contributed important runs as the away side ended their 50 overs on 262-6.

Deeping were dismissed for 181 in the 49th over, Alex King taking four wickets for the loss of 40 runs, with Irving and Ross Dixon adding two victims apiece.

Bourne moved into second in the table and, despite having a game in hand, trail the Spa men by 25 points.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Woodhall Seconds were beaten at home by Long Sutton.

Brandan Laurenzi (46), George Lindsey (41), Matthew Todd (31 not out) and Sam Cooke (24) helped the home side to 203-8 at Jubilee Park.

But 77 from Dan Oldfield inspired Long Sutton to 204-6 with four balls remaining.

Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Firsts recorded a 149-run victory at home to Scothern in the Lincoln and District Premier Division on Sunday.

The hosts’ 293-0 could not be matched as the away side were dismissed for 144.

Woodhall trail leaders Lindum by 27 points but have a game in hand ahead of the two sides meeting in Lincoln this weekend.

Boston Sunday Firsts got the better of Revesby Firsts at the Mayflower.

Michael Ridding’s 11 was the only double-figure score for the away side as they were dismissed for 45 in the 24th over.

Tim Bell and Ben Troops took four wickets apiece before Peter Mitchell (15 not out) and Mahir Yousuff (13) top scored as the hosts reached 48-4 in the 10th over.

Simon May took two Boston wickets.