Woodhall Spa look to move further ahead

After rain virtually washed out the cricket in Lincolnshire last weekend, Woodhall Spa CC will again be looking to extend their 15-point lead at the top of the Lincs ECB Premier table.

On Saturday they travel to sixth-place Market Deeping (noon), hoping to improve their standing at the summit and put further breathing space between them and the chasing pack.

Second-place Grantham are on a bye week while Sleaford, in third, travel to defending Champions Bracebridge Heath, currently fifth.

Fourth-placed Bourne are away at Lindum, currently seventh in the standings, while bottom two Boston and Louth meet.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Woodhall Spa Seconds host Long Sutton (1pm).

Horncastle’s Saturday and Sunday sides also saw their fixtures fall foul of the weather last weekend.

Neither team has a contest this weekend.

On Sunday, the Spa men’s Sunday Firsts entertain Scothern in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

Also in the top flight, Revesby - who were one of a handful of teams to complete a fixture - make the short journey to Boston Firsts (1.30pm).

Revesby were beaten by 35 runs when they entertained Sleaford.

Sleaford were dismissed for 172 but the hosts were back in the pavilion with 137 on the board. Revesby Seconds are without a fixture.