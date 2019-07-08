Woodhall Spa CC lift Albion Cup and move to table top

Woodhall Spa CC won the Albion Cup and moved to the top of the Lincs ECB Premier in the space of four days.

In last Tuesday’s Albion Cup final at Lindum, the hosts ended their 18 overs on 133-4, the Spa men responding with 136-6, reaching their total with one ball remaining.

Harsha Vithana, Joe Irving and Alex King each claimed a Lindum wicket with Vithana adding a run out.

And it was the Sri Lankan who’s 71 not out proved the backbone of the Woodhall innings.

Irving (30) and Oliver Caswell (10) also added good knocks to help lift the trophy.

The Spa men now sit two points clear of previous leaders Sleaford in the Lincs ECB Premier, aided by a 72-run win at Scunthorpe Town and the withdrawal of basement side Alford.

In the north of the county Henry Wilson (57) and Vithana (49) helped the away side to 204 before they were dismissed in the 49th over.

However, the hosts were off the runrate, all out for 132 in the 43rd over.

Vithana claimed four wickets for the loss of 22 runs and Tom Caswell three for 16.

Woodhall had only claimed five points from their rained off game against Alford, which proved to be to their advantage as their rivals lost points with the table being reconfigured.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Woodhall Seconds beat Freiston LL by eight wickets.

Sam Cooke ran out Zeeshan Saeed two runs shy of his century and Will Sharpe and James White took two wickets apiece as the away side ended their 45 overs on 200-9.

With the bat, Woodhall reached 204-2 in the 34th over thanks to Alex Hodson (67), Brandan Laurenzi (62 not out), Gareth Grant (40 not out) and Sam Cherry (10).

Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Firsts suffered a 10-run defeat at Boston in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

Adeesha Thilanchana (76), Ben Troops (51) and Mahir Yousuff (40) guided Boston to 221-9 off their 40 overs at the Mayflower, Will Sharpe taking five wickets for the loss of 51 runs.

Brandan Laurenzi (55), Matthew Todd (38) and Henry Wilson (30) clocked up runs for Woodhall bu they ended their innings on 211-9.

Troops claimed three Woodhall wickets.

Revesby sit third in the Premier Division, a place and four points behind Woodhall following their 32-run win at Fulbeck.

Roberet Knight’s unbeaten 50 helped Revesby reach 142 before they were dimissed.

Mark Twells (23) and Will Laird (20) added support.

Hosts Fulbeck were dismissed for 110 with Michael Ridding taking four wickets and Jamie Lewis three.

In the Lincoln and District League Division One, Horncastle Sunday were beaten by 109 runs at Nocton.

The league leaders posted 296-6 before home side Horncastle ended their 40 overs on 187-9.

Woodhall Sunday Seconds won by eight wickets as they hosted Hartsholme.

Kristian Dixon hit 184 runs for the away side as they chalked up 280-3.

However, the Spa men responded with 283-2.

Jack Hughes (89), Sam Cooke (85 not out), Matthew Ashford (54) and George Lindsey (33 not out) all had fun with the bat.