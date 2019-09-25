Woodhall Spa CC handed Wilkinson Family Trophy as opponents Bracebridge Heath face disciplinary action

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club were awarded the Wilkinson Family Trophy after opponents Bracebridge Heath failed to raise a side for the showpiece match.

The two sides were due to meet at Grantham’s Gorse Lane ground on Saturday in the Lincs ECB Premier’s play-off finale, following semi-final victories the previous week.

But with the contest not going ahead, the Spa men were awarded the trophy, although not in the manner they would have wished.

A league statement said: “I can confirm Bracebridge Heath conceded as they couldn’t raise a team, so Woodhall Spa were declared winners.

“Obviously, everyone involved in the league was very disappointed that the final was not played as it should have been the finale to the Lincolnshire club season, with the top two sides playing each other.

“We have considered the situation and disciplinary action will be taken against the club, Bracebridge Heath, for failing to fulfil a fixture, and this will be heard in the next two weeks.”

The Wilkinson Family Trophy will be added to the Lincs ECB Premier and Lincoln and District League Division Two titles already won by the club this season.

Now Woodhall are gunning for a fourth trophy as the Sunday Firsts are hoping they can bring another league title back to Jubilee Park.

They travel to face Revesby in the Lincoln and District League’s Premier Division this weekend.

They trail current leaders Lindum, who have completed their fixtures, by 13 points.

Action gets underway at 1pm.

Harsha Vithana has agreed to return to Woodhall Spa CC next season.

The Sri Lankan helped guide the Spa men to their first Lincs ECB Premier title this campaign, and has put pen to paper to spend a third season at Jubilee Park.

Vithana scored 1,174 runs in 31 games for the club this season, including three centuries and eight 50s.

His highest score was 124 against Boston, while Vithana also claimed 28 wickets.