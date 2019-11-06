Woodhall Spa CC claim trophy haul

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club achieved a first in their history when they were crowned ECB Premier League champions.

The club received the championship trophy, as well as the Wilkinson Family Play-off Trophy, at the league’s annual presentation evening, held in Boston.

The Spa’s John Luffman completed a hat-trick of trophies when he received the Scorer’s Trophy.

Although not present, two of the club’s young players were also among the honours.

Henry Wilson was awarded the Mike Molloy Trophy for the most improved under 19 player, while Tom Caswell won the Colin White Trophy as the top under 19 bowler.

Overseas Spa player Harsha Vithana won the trophy for the most man of the match awards.

Club captain Jack Timby was on hand to receive the championship trophy from guest speaker Scott Borman, the ECB’s Head of Participation in the East Midlands.

The presentations were rounded off by the award of the Ann Boulton Trophy for services to cricket, which was presented to…Ann Boulton.

League chairman Hedley Stroud explained that the league committee felt that it was appropriate that the award went to the retiring fixtures secretary.