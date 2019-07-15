Woodhall remain top of Lincs ECB Premier, despite Bracebridge defeat

It’s tight at the top, but Woodhall Spa remain the pacesetters in the Lincs ECB Premier.

The Spa men may have suffered a 73-run defeat to defending champions Bracebridge Heath at Jubilee Park on Saturday, but Sleaford’s surprise reverse at basement side Boston meant there was no change at the top.

Woodhall Spa v Bracebridge Heath. Henry Wilson batting for Woodhall

Things are very close, however, with just 17 points separating the top six sides in the county’s top flight.

There was a Lancaster and Spitfire flypast at Jubilee Park this weekend, where the visitors posted 254-7 off their 50 overs, Vikram Atri (76) and Brett Houston (70) impressing with the bat.

Alex King took three Bracebridge scalps for the loss of 37 runs, while wickets also fell to Harsha Vithana (two, plus a run out) and Joe Irving.

In response, Woodhall were dismissed for 181 in the 42nd over.

Henry Wilson’s 45 was the hosts’ top score, with WJ Muller warming up for his superb 184 on Sunday with 27.

Woodhall Seconds were beaten by nine wickets at Sleaford Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Brandan Laurenzi’s 27 was the top score as the away side were dismissed for 128.

Sleaford reached a winning 130-1 in the 30th over, Will Sharpe taking the solitary wicket.

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division leaders Scothern proved too strong for Horncastle.

The hosts posted 301-3 off their 45 overs, with openers Thomas Gregory (105) and Sam Cooke (74) beginning with intent.

Thomas Hackett and William Broughton both took victims, with Tom Wilkinson adding a run out.

With the bat Horncastle were dismissed for 48, Chris Bargh top scoring with 10.

In Sunday’s Lincoln and District League Division One, WJ Muller’s 184 stole the show as Woodhall Sunday Seconds won by 199 runs at Nocton.

Muller’s innings included an impressive 20 fours and six sixes, before he was applauded back into the pavilion after finally being caught by Aaron Pullum off Terence Enever’s delivery.

Jack Hughes added 98 and Brandan Laurenzi and unbeaten 59 as the Spa men posted 372-2 off their 40 overs.

Nocton were dismissed for 173 with Dewi Bourke taking four wickets for the loss of 25 runs.

Horncastle Sunday were beaten by 13 runs at Sleaford Seconds.

Thomas Hackett (4-42) and Richard Hickling (3-35) helped dismiss Sleaford for 163.

Horncastle were dismissed for 150, despite good scores from Jonathan Clark (36), Matthew Hodgkin (31), Nathan Whiting (26) and Alan Bray (22).

Revesby Seconds earned a 56-run victory over Lindum Seconds in Division Three.

Luke Odlin’s 92 set the tone as the hosts reached 179-9 off their 40 overs.

Odlin struck 11 fours and three sixes to reach his 92 off 91 balls, support coming from Ian Roberts (19), Tom Sewell (15) and Gordon Lane (14).

Lindum were all out for 123, Sewell, Lane and Richard Tonge taking two scalps apiece.