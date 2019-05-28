Winkworth Cup final defeat for Woodhall Spa CC

Woodhall Spa CC were beaten in the final on the Winkworth Cup on Monday.

The Spa men booked their place in the final of the county’s top T20 competition after beating Bracebridge Heath in the morning at Sleaford CC.

But Bourne, who had beaten Lindum in the other semi, edged the contest.

Woodhall finished their 20 overs on 130-9, Oliver Caswell (25), Joe Irving (18) and Tom Caswell (16) scoring well.

But Bourne reached 132-7 with three balls remaining, Ross Dixon (two), Joe Irving (two), Alex King and Harsha Vithana taking wickets and Alfie Lindsey adding a run out.

Against Bracebridge, Woodhall finished their overs on 188-4, dismissing their opponents for 133.