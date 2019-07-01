Wilson hits unbeaten 109 in Spa men’s Ancaster win

Woodhall Spa Seconds claimed a nine-wicket success when they hosted Graves Park in the South Lincs and Border League on Saturday.

The 10-man Park men saw their innings come to an end at 91-9 in the 25th over, before the hosts reached 92 runs for the loss of one wicket in the 11th over.

Connor Gilbert (31) and Chris King (23) top scored for Graves Park, with the wickets shared out between Peter Jackson (two), James White, Sam Cherry, WJ Muller, Brandan Laurenzi and Matthew Haslam, with Sam Cooke and Laurenzi adding run outs.

With the bat, Alex Hodson (52) and Cherry (18) did most of the damage.

Park’s Martin Hodgson claimed the wicket of Cherry.

Horncastle were beaten by 86 runs at Louth Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

The hosts posted 231-4 from their 45 overs, Dean Wright’s 130 not out too much for the away bowlers, although Stephen West claimed two victims for the loss of 21 runs.

For Horncastle, Jonathan Clark hit an impressive 61 with support from David Grest (35), but it wasn’t enough as the side were dismissed for 145 in the 44th over.

Regardt Koen was the pick of the Louth bowlers as he recorded 4-42.

In Sunday’s Lincoln and District League Premier Division, Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Firsts claimed a 206-run success at home to Ancaster.

Henry Wilson’s unbeaten 109, supported by Brandan Laurenzi (74) and Harsha Vithana (72), helped the hosts to 332-3.

Ancaster were dismissed for 126.

Ross Dixon took four wickets and WJ Muller three.

Woodhall’s Sunday Seconds were beate by 16 runs at Heighinton in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

The hosts were dismissed for 142, with James White taking three wickets.

However, Woodhall were back in the pavilion for 126, George Lindsey’s 48 the top score.

Revesby CC headed north on tour for two friendly fixtures this weekend.

On Saturday they claimed at 24-run victory at Middleton Tyas, before a 34-run win at Raby Castle the following day.

Against Middleton Tyas, Robert Jeffrey’s unbeaten 38 helped the side record 167-8 off 40 overs before the hosts were dismissed for 143.

Richard Grant took three wickets.

Sunday’s contest saw Mark Twells retired on 111 and Robert Knight added 72 as Revesby posted 260-7.

Raby finished their 40 overs on 226-8, Knight taking four wickets.