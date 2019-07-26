Will your team sign up for Softball Cricket Festival?

Horncastle Cricket Club have been selected to host the ECB Women and Girl’s Softball Cricket Festival for a third consecutive year - and it’s not too late for you to enter a team.

Based on the fabulous success of the previous two events, the club has again been given the nod by the ECB and Lincolnshire Cricket.

No pain, all gain! Softball Cricket is a fun, fast, social game for all abilities.

Not only is entry to the festival completely free, but on the day, each player will also receive a free T-shirt.

It doesn’t matter if you have never picked up a bat before, the aim is to introduce women and girls aged 13 years and over to get involved in this fabulous social game whilst getting active together.

Last year saw the Banovallum Girls edge past Horncastle Squash Club in the final.

At the Horncastle Festival, the club is creating an event for all the family to enjoy with a barbecue, licensed bar and refreshments as well as some fun cricket matches to watch.

There is also an excellent play park next to the cricket pitch for children’s use too.

Interested parties are encouraged to put together a team of eight players and email their team name and players’ names to pete.morgan@lincscricket.co.uk

Further information is available from Lincolnshire Cricket on 01522 528838 or Tom Wilkinson at Horncastle Cricket Club on 01507 522835.