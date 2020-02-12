Whitewash victory for the Red Triangle

Horsington Red Triangle left basement side Vikings with a 6-0 victory in the Horsington and District Snooker League.

The result sleaves them fourth in the standings.

Leaders Woodhall Spa Con Club A also claimed a 6-0 success as they entertained in-house rivals Con Club B.

The result was true to form as second-place Horncastle Farmers’ Club B won 6-0 at home to second-bottom Horsington Casuals.

Blankney Golf Club secured a 4-2 home win against Horncastle Farmers’ Club A, while Bardney YM won 5-1 when they hosted Noth Kyme Conservatives.